× Southbound lanes of Route 272 in Providence Township, Lancaster County open after ‘serious’ crash

LANCASTER COUNTY — A motor vehicle crash with entrapment closed both lanes of Route 272 Wednesday in Providence Township, police say.

The accident, which reportedly involved a tractor trailer and a car, occurred at Route 272 and Byerland Church Road, according to police.

As of 2:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of the roadway were re-opened, but both northbound lanes remained closed. Police say the northbound lanes should be open within the hour.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The accident remains under investigation by State Police.

Authorities called the crash “serious,” but did not provide any word on injuries or other details regarding the incident, which occurred shortly before noon.