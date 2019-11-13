Temperatures again near record-cold tonight, warming trend through Friday!

NEAR RECORD-COLD AGAIN: A disturbance over the Great Lakes continues to kick some cloud cover our way as we push into tonight. Given how high up in the atmosphere these clouds are, temperatures should still be able to cool off fairly quickly tonight. The fact that we only got into the mid 30s this afternoon means we don’t have a high leg to stand on when it comes to cooling off significantly. Tonight, we fall back into the low to mid 20s with partly cloudy skies and calming winds. The record low for tonight is 19 degrees, and although it is looking like we won’t break that record — we will definitely be within a few degrees of it. An area of high pressure to our north and another area of high pressure to our south will continue to cycle in cold Canadian air until we get into tomorrow. Then, our flow will change from northwesterly to southwesterly, starting to pull in some warmer temperatures.

WARMING UP THROUGH FRIDAY: Southwesterly flow will continue to pump in warmer temperatures and more moisture as we near the end of the work week. We’ll be on a warming trend with temperatures finally climbing back into the 40s for high tomorrow and even warmer air for Friday. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees to end off the work week before another cool down arrives for this weekend. Partly cloudy skies expected both Thursday and Friday with the added moisture and southwesterly flow. A cold front crosses through on Friday night and temperatures will drop off for Saturday and Sunday.

COOLER WEEKEND: While the warm up trend looks nice through Friday, unfortunately the bigger picture is that temperatures will generally stay well below average for this time of year. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to break 40 degrees thanks to a coastal system. The positioning of the area of high pressure to our north and the coastal system to our southeast will in turn create easterly flow. This will ensure that our temperatures stay cooler than they usually would and we will also see more in the way of moisture since the air will be coming off of the Atlantic. It’ll be a perfect weekend to snuggle up with some blankets on the couch and enjoy the warmth of the indoors!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann