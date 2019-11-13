Watch Live: Hearings in the impeachment probe of President Trump

​

WASHINGTON– The first open hearings in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump are set for Wednesday morning.

It will feature testimony from Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent.

Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State.

The two are expected to testify together on the same panel.

