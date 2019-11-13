Winds calm today, bitter cold start Wednesday and cooler rest of the week

WINDS CALM DOWN: Breezes through the afternoon slowly subside, reducing our wind chill from a near-record morning start. Regardless, with the dry air, our feels-like temperatures hover in the upper-20s and right near 30-degrees with an actual high in the mid-30s. We’ll see a bit of sunshine throughout the day as well. Mostly clear skies overnight once again allow temperatures to drop near a record cold morning low heading into Wednesday.

STILL COLD: Morning lows once again bottom out in the low-to-mid 20s area-wide. We should stay just above the record, but wind chills with a light breeze in the morning start on either side of the 20-degree mark out the door Thursday morning. Highs will be a bit warmer, into the mid-40s. However, breezes pick up again into the afternoon, keeping wind chills in the 30s all day long.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies dominate Friday with highs near 50-degrees. However, a dry cold front passes through heading into the weekend. Morning lows Saturday dip into the low-to-mid 20s with highs struggling to hit 40-degrees. Wind chills stay on either side of 30-degrees. Not much better for Sunday, with morning lows in the upper teens and highs in the low-40s with a bit more cloud cover. Temperatures rise a bit more heading into Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50-degrees and dry conditions.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long