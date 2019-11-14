× 19-year-old man says he was shot while purchasing marijuana; police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man says he was shot Wednesday while purchasing marijuana, according to York City Police.

Police responded to York Hospital around 11:15 p.m. for a shooting victim that had arrived by personal vehicle.

The victim, of Coatesville, was shot in the lower portion of his body and is in stable condition, police note.

Due to the man’s condition, police say additional information is limited and an exact location of the shooting is unknown, but authorities were told by the victim that he was shot while purchasing marijuana.

