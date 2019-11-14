× 56-year-old man dies after being pinned by front-end loader in Paradise Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 56-year-old man has died after being pinned by a front-end loader against the body of construction equipment.

Around 1:15 a.m. on November 14, the coroner was dispatched to the 5000 block of Admire Road in Paradise Township for a reported death of a man who had been using a front-end loader.

According to the coroner’s release, the victim, identified as William Evert, had been working on his CASE Uni-Loader front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the equipment dislodged, pinning him against the body of the equipment.

Evert died at the scene and was pronounced dead a 2:06 a.m.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology exam will be completed.