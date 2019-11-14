56-year-old man dies after being pinned by front-end loader in Paradise Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 56-year-old man has died after being pinned by a front-end loader against the body of construction equipment.
Around 1:15 a.m. on November 14, the coroner was dispatched to the 5000 block of Admire Road in Paradise Township for a reported death of a man who had been using a front-end loader.
According to the coroner’s release, the victim, identified as William Evert, had been working on his CASE Uni-Loader front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the equipment dislodged, pinning him against the body of the equipment.
Evert died at the scene and was pronounced dead a 2:06 a.m.
There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology exam will be completed.
39.923331 -76.929735