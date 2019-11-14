56-year-old man dies after being pinned by front-end loader in Paradise Township

Posted 8:00 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:32PM, November 14, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 56-year-old man has died after being pinned by a front-end loader against the body of construction equipment.

Around 1:15 a.m. on November 14, the coroner was dispatched to the 5000 block of Admire Road in Paradise Township for a reported death of a man who had been using a front-end loader.

According to the coroner’s release, the victim, identified as William Evert, had been working on his CASE Uni-Loader front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the equipment dislodged, pinning him against the body of the equipment.

Evert died at the scene and was pronounced dead a 2:06 a.m.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology exam will be completed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.