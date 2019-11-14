A brief warmer Friday, cold air returns for the weekend

WARMER FRIDAY: We continue our brief warming period heading into Friday. Morning lows dip into the upper-20s as breezes calm down during the overnight period as well. Mostly sunny persist Friday, but warmer air takes over. Highs hit the 50-degree mark for many, making for a much better night for the high school football playoffs compared to last Friday. But a dry front passes through heading into the weekend, once again reducing temperatures for Saturday and Sunday.

COLD WEEKEND: Starting the weekend, mostly clear skies enable morning lows to dip into the mid-20s. But with a shifting wind direction and increasing breezes, afternoon highs struggle to hit the 40-degree mark Saturday afternoon. Wind chills in the upper-20s and low-30s will be the norm. Morning lows dip into the upper-teens and low-20s starting Sunday for a bitter cold start for this time of the year. Breezes improve, reducing the impact of a wind chill Sunday. But, temperatures stay well below average with highs only in the low-40s to finish the weekend.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Slow improvement with increasing cloud cover starts Monday. Morning lows stay in the low-to-mid 30s thanks to that increasing cloud cover heading into Monday morning. Afternoon highs stay, though, in the mid-40s. We return to the 50-degree mark Tuesday before rain chances possibly return for Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time and bundle up this weekend!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann