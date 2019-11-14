Baltimore man to serve life in prison for October 2017 death of Exxon station employee

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Baltimore man will serve life in prison without parole for the October 2017 death of an Exxon station employee, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing for 31-year-old Mark Ellis followed convictions of first-degree murder and attempted robbery, the DA’s Office says.

Ellis shot and killed 44-year-old Aditya Anand on October 17 at the Exxon station in the 1000 block of West Market Street in York City.

