Breezy but not as cold on Thursday with a mixture of clouds and some sunshine

SLOWLY RECOVERING: Thursday is still quite chilly, but temperatures do begin to slowly recover. It’s another frigid start for the region, with temperatures beginning in the lower to middle 20s throughout Central PA. Skies are partly clear. There’s a light breezy at times, and it may make wind chills feel like the lower 20s to upper teens at times. The next system, a very weak one, keeps some clouds in place through the afternoon. Temperatures reach t he lower to middle 40s. It’s a touch breezy too, so wind chills feel like the 30s at times. Skies clear out later during the night. Expect milder overnight lows, with temperatures dipping into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Friday is even milder, but still a bit cool for this time of year. There’s plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. A backdoor cold front slips in through the evening and the overnight period, and that reinforces cold air for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, but it’s quite cold again for this time of year. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy, with wind chills feeling like the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday brings more clouds as we watch a system along the southeast coast drift out to sea along the Mid-Atlantic. It should stay far enough way for precipitation chances to stay away. It’s just some clouds that might slip in for now. Temperatures are a touch milder, but still on the chilly side for this time of year, with highs in upper 30s to lower 40s.

STILL COOL NEXT WEEK: Monday is dry and slightly less chilly. Skies are partly cloudy as the next system approaches. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s. Tuesday is milder with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday brings a chance for a few showers. It’s a bit cooler, with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels