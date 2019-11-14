Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett is at the sweetest place on earth to get you ready for the Christmas!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Hershey, Pa., as Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction opens to the public on select dates from Nov. 15, 2019, through Jan. 1, 2020. Christmas Candylane will feature family-friendly rides and thrilling coasters, including Laff Trakk, Sidewinder, SooperDooperLooper, Wild Mouse, Wildcat and Cocoa Cruiser, weather permitting.

A new offering for 2019, Reese’s Cupfusion attraction will have guests joining the mission to protect the factory and ensure the world is never deprived of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, with a special holiday scene.

More than four million sparkling lights will deck the halls of Hersheypark during the most festive seasonal event of the year. The guest-favorite NOEL light show choreographed with joyful music will return to light up the holiday season. Other sweet entertainment will include “The Littlest Tree” holiday show inside the heated Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue and an indoor, heated photo opportunity with Hershey Characters.

Children can meet Santa in his indoor heated Candy Cottage during all operating hours and his reindeer will also make a special stop at Christmas Candylane. This is one of the only places in the Northeast where families can get an up-close look at all nine live reindeer, including Rudolph, during all hours of operation.