YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

For the next two weeks, Liz Reihm will be walking us through the power of gratitude within our own life and in relationships.

This week, Reihm will focus on strategies like making a perspective shift, and increasing positive influences in your life.

Check it out in the clip above.

If you’d like to ask Liz a question, you can email her at lizkinglifecoach@gmail.com orĀ visit her Facebook page here.