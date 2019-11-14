× Dierks Bentley to open the 2020 York State Fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Dierks Bentley will open the 2020 York State Fair.

He will perform on Friday, July 24th at 8:00 pm on the Bobcat of York Grandstand stage.

One of country music’s most-respected and most-unpredictable careers, award-winning singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley continues to grow. Since making a life-altering drive with his father from Phoenix to Nashville when he was 19 years old, Bentley has forged his own path in an industry built predominantly on formula. He has mixed elements of modern country, classic country, bluegrass and rock, maintaining an unmistakable identity while constantly reinventing his sound.

Dierks’ album Home debuted at No. 1 and spawned three consecutive chart-topping hits, marking 12 career No. 1 songs for Bentley as a singer and songwriter. His five previous studio albums have sold more than five million copies, garnered several GRAMMY nominations and earned him an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Tickets range from $45-$60, which includes the admission to the Fair. Tickets will be available by phone at 717-848-2596, online at www.yorkfair.org, and at the York Expo Arena on November 23rd only- from 9am to 12pm.

SOURCE: York State Fair