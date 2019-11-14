× Harry Styles announces 2020 tour

Harry Styles is hitting the road.

The former One Direction star on Wednesday announced a 2020 world tour, “Love On Tour.”

The show kicks off in April in the United Kingdom and includes dates across Europe before heading to North America.

Styles will also feature other acts on the tour, including King Princess, Jenny Lewis and Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee.

The North American tour will begin on June 26 in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

Styles is a busy man these days, promoting his upcoming album, “Fine Line,” which will drop December 13. The singer will be pulling double duty this weekend, hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time while also expected to perform his hit single, “Lights Up.”

Styles debuted the music video for “Lights Up” last month.

His tour wraps up on October 3, 2020, in Mexico City.