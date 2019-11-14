Holiday Food and Drink Offerings Christmas Candylane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- There is always something delicious at Hersheypark but we go all out for the holidays!

Our signature hot chocolate is available for purchase during Christmas Candylane in all-day and all-season souvenir mugs to keep guests warm.

We also have a hot chocolate bar at Simply Chocolate with five different types of hot chocolate:

Reese’s Extreme - peanut butter hot chocolate topped with chocolate whipped cream,

peanut butter sauce, Reese’s Pieces and a peanut butter cookie

Peppermint - peppermint hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, hot fudge,

crushed peppermint, Candy Cane Kisses and a sugar cookie bar

Toasted Marshmallow - toasted marshmallow hot chocolate topped with marshmallow

whipped cream, hot fudge, mini marshmallows, chocolate dipped marshmallow and

graham cookie bar

Plus, other sweet treats like s’mores and King Size Shakes will offer a unique taste of the holidays.