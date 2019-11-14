It’s National Pickle Day! Here are some facts on pickles
This day is meant to recognize the tart, spicy, and even sweet treat.
It is observed every year on November 14.
Here are some facts on pickles:
- The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine.
- In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.
- Each year in the United States, 5,200,000 pounds of pickles are consumed.
- A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles. The pickle is wrapped in dough or dipped in breading and deep-fried.
- Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.
- Even Julius Caesar craved the benefits of pickles. He believed pickles lent physical and spiritual strength and gave them to his troops.