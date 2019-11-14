× Lancaster man sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to victim of fatal overdose

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for selling pure fentanyl to a woman who fatally overdosed in 2018.

James Wueschinski, 27, will serve between 5 and 15 years in prison and pay over $6,000 in restitution in accordance with a plea agreement.

Wueschinski, known by the nickname “Dizzy,” was determined to have been dealing heroin bags for profit.

At the time of the transaction that led to a West Lampeter Township woman’s death, Wueschinski was selling on a Lancaster city block.

A witness who was with the victim at the time of the purchase of the heroin identified Wueschinski as the dealer.

Police also found cellphone evidence, including a text message Wueschinski sent, indicating that he had sold to the victim.

Authorities found that Wueschinski was actually selling heroin bags that contained pure fentanyl.

Now, he will serve time.