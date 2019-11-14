Lancaster man sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to victim of fatal overdose

Posted 9:21 AM, November 14, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for selling pure fentanyl to a woman who fatally overdosed in 2018.

James Wueschinski, 27, will serve between 5 and 15 years in prison and pay over $6,000 in restitution in accordance with a plea agreement.

Wueschinski, known by the nickname “Dizzy,” was determined to have been dealing heroin bags for profit.

At the time of the transaction that led to a West Lampeter Township woman’s death, Wueschinski was selling on a Lancaster city block.

A witness who was with the victim at the time of the purchase of the heroin identified Wueschinski as the dealer.

Police also found cellphone evidence, including a text message Wueschinski sent, indicating that he had sold to the victim.

Authorities found that Wueschinski was actually selling heroin bags that contained pure fentanyl.

Now, he will serve time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.