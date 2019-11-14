× Man dies after being pinned by front-end loader in Paradise Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man has died after being pinned by a front-end loader against the body of construction equipment.

Around 1:15 a.m. on November 14, the coroner was dispatched to the 5000 block of Admire Road in Paradise Township for a reported death of a man who had been using a front-end loader.

According to the coroner’s release, the victim had been working on his CASE Uni-Loader front-end loader when the hydraulic unit in the front of the equipment dislodged, pinning the victim against the body of the equipment.

The victim died at the scene and was pronounced dead a 2:06 a.m.

He will be identified pending notification of next of kin.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology exam will be completed.