Man reportedly approached woman, attempted to put his arms around her on Rail Trail in Cornwall Borough

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in which a man approached a woman on a section of the Rail Trail in Cornwall Borough and attempted to put his arms around her.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday on a section of the Rail Trail between the Alden Place parking lot along Route 117 and where it intersects Overlook Drive in The Woods at Cornwall Manor, according to police.

Police say the victim was walking on the trail when a man approached her who reportedly said, “you’re attractive, I would like to get to know you better.” The man then attempted to put his arms around the woman, who then fled. She was not injured.

The man is described as white and in his 30’s, police say. He’s around 5’9″ with slight stature and a thin build. Police add that the man, who has dark hair, was wearing a dark-colored jacket with his hood up, blue jeans a very large dark sunglasses.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and saw a man matching the above description should contact Cornwall Borough Police at 717-274-2071.