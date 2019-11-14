× One injured after shooting in York; police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured after a shooting in York.

On November 13 around 11:15 p.m., police responded to York Hospital for a shooting victim that had arrived by personal vehicle.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, who had been shot in the lower portion of their body.

The victim told police that the shooting occurred while he was purchasing marijuana.

There is limited information as to where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219