Police searching for escaped inmate from Adams County Prison

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are searching for an escaped inmate.

James Shealer, 37, escaped around 7:00 a.m. on November 14.

He was last seen wearing orange sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

Shealer is described as standing 5’8″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.