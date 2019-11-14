Rides and Sweet Lights at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY,Pa--- Christmas Candylane opens tomorrow and will feature family-friendly rides and six coasters, weather permitting.

Sidewinder, Wildcat, sooperdooperLooper, Cocoa Cruiser, Wild Mouse and holiday-themed Laff Trakk are slated to be open.

What makes our holiday offering unique is that guests can go on gondola style ride over the dazzling NOEL light show featuring more than 250,000 dancing lights synchronized to Christmas music. Kissing Tower also provides a great view of the entire park. Tickets are $23.95 when purchased online before Nov. 24.

Another fun holiday tradition that is a separate experience outside of the Park is Hershey Sweet

Lights, which is open nightly starting tomorrow through Jan. 1, 2020. Families can drive through a two-mile wooded trail decorated with nearly 600 illuminated light displays while listening to holiday music from the comfort of their cars. Admission prices vary based on the day. You can purchase tickets on Hersheypark.com