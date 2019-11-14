× Steelton Police K9 officer Beny to receive bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to donation

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and a sponsorship, Steelton Borough Police K9 Officer Beny will receive a stab- and bullet-protective vest, the department announced Thursday.

The vest, sponsored by Kathie M. Smith of Springfield, PA, will be embroidered with the phrase “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” police say.

Beny will receive the vest in 8-10 weeks, according to the department.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, has a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at http://www.vik9s.org.