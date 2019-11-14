× Third person charged with criminal homicide in relation to death of Tyreek Gardner on May 30

LANCASTER — A third individual has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tyreek Gardner earlier this year.

Vladimir Paltan, 27, turned himself in Thursday, a day after police issued an arrest warrant for the following charges: criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Police say Vladimir Paltan was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat that chased down Gardner on the night of May 30.

Shots were fired at Gardner from the vehicle, where two others, Brian Paltan — Vladimir’s brother — and Ryan Rivera, were. Gardner was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street, police say.

Prior to the chase, police say Gardner was confronted by Brian Paltan and Rivera in the 300 block of East Fulton Street. According to police, Brian Paltan attempted to punch Gardner, but he ran from then, which is when they gave chase.

Police say Rivera was seen receiving some type of communication on his phone and a short time later, the Volkswagen, driven by Vladimir Paltan, pulled up.

In October, Brian Paltan and Rivera were ordered to stand trial in connection with Gardner’s death.

They’re both charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.