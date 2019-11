Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa-- Santa and his reindeer will make a special stop at Christmas Candylane.

Hersheypark is one of the only places in the Northeast where families can get an up-close look at all of Santa’s nine reindeer, including Rudolph, during all hours of operation.

Tickets for Christmas Candylane are $23.95 when purchased online before Nov. 24. ZooAmerica is included with admission when entered from inside the Park; hours vary.