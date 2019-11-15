× Browns’ Garrett suspended ‘indefinitely,’ Steelers’ Pouncey 3 games for Thursday Night Football brawl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and fined, while two other players received shorter suspensions and fines for their roles in an ugly late-game fight that saw Garrett tear off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and use it to strike the Steelers’ quarterback in the head.

Garrett’s suspension will last through the remainder of the regular season and the postseason, according to the NFL. He will have to meet with the office commissioner Roger Goodell to apply for reinstatement next season, the NFL said. He is being suspended because he “violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent, and using a helmet as a weapon.”

Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension and a fine for punching and kicking Garrett after the helmet-swinging incident, the NFL said.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for throwing another player to the ground, according to the league.

All three players were ejected from the game after the incident.

Additional discipline for other players, including those who left their benches during the incident, is forthcoming, the league said.

The two teams also were fined $250,000 each, according to the NFL.

