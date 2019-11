Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - You've read the C.S. Lewis classic tale or seen the film, but now you can step through the wardrobe and into Narnia in Gamut Theatre's production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe."

A tale of magic, love and family, the show is a tale connecting generations past, current and future.

For more information on the show, head to Gamut Theatre's website.