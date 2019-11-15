HSFF 2019 week 13 Berks Catholic at Milton Hershey highlights (District III 4A Semifinals)

Posted 11:01 PM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02PM, November 15, 2019

Berks Catholic: 49

Milton Hershey: 18

 

