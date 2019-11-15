HSFF 2019 week 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at Bishop McDevitt highlights (District III 4A Semifinals)

Posted 11:00 PM, November 15, 2019, by

Lampeter-Strasburg: 30

Bishop McDevitt: 27

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.