× Investigation into death of couple found inside RV parked at Cumberland County travel plaza continues

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police are seeking tips to assist in their investigation of the deaths of two people found unresponsive inside a recreational vehicle parked at the Blue Mountain Travel Plaza last month.

According to police, the deceased are Bruce Robert Frenchak Sr., 57, and Sheliene Zhanette Frenchak, 54, both of Huntington Beach, Calif.

They were found inside the RV on Oct. 22, police say.

A trooper who had observed the vehicle while patrolling near the plaza the night before noticed it was still parked there the next day, police say. A search of the vehicle’s registration indicated the occupants were listed as Missing Persons out of Tuolumne County, California.

After unsuccessfully attempting to contact the Frenchaks, who were listed as the vehicle’s registered owners, police say, the trooper looked inside the RV and observed a man lying face-down inside. With the assistance of the Newburg-Hopewell Fire Company, police forced their way inside the vehicle and found the man and the woman, both of whom were deceased, police say.

Autopsies were performed on both of the deceased, but the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation on the people involved is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle at (717) 249-2121.