Kenmore recalls microwaves over burn hazard

According to the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Kenmore issued a recall for about 700 Kenmore microwaves due to a wire issue that may cause the exterior to reach extremely high temperatures and burn someone.

Name of product: Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens

Hazard: Incorrect wiring causes the microwave’s exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard to the user.

Description: This recall involves 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens manufactured under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017. This manufacturing date of the recalled microwave ovens is identifiable by the first six digits of their serial numbers, each of which begins with the numerals “170427”. The model number of the recalled microwaves is “204.77603610”. The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2018 for about $350.

Source: CPSC