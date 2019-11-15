× Lancaster man facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after being found in possession of child pornography.

Andrew Fritsch, 26, is facing possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

On July 12, police received information that Fritsch had images of naked juveniles on his computer.

Police executed a search warrant on October 2, and seized a number of electronic devices, including a computer.

A search of the computer revealed 162 images depicting naked children under the age of 18 and 88 images of children under the age of 18 having indecent contact.

Fritsch admitted to police that he owned the seized computer.

On November 12, Fritsch was taken into custody without incident and given $50,000 cash bail.