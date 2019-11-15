× Man accused of assaulting two guards at Hershey Medical Center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man is accused of assaulting two guards at Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township.

The incident occurred November 1 when Donald Harris was in the custody of two guards from the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Police say Harris, who was imprisoned on aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges in Lebanon County, was to receive treatment at the medical center in Dauphin County.

It’s alleged that Harris physically assaulted one guard and then took a canister of pepper spray from the guard’s belt and used it on both of them. The guards sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault, police say.

Police say the guards got hold of Harris and secure him for the medical treatment he required.

Harris remains confined to the correctional facility and now faces two more counts of aggravated assault in connection with this incident.