Man charged after he allegedly robbed a store in Lebanon

LEBANON — A 33-year-old man is accused of robbing a store in Lebanon early Thursday.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Maple Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

The victim described the suspect to police and advised that the victim displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then fled on foot.

After speaking with the victim, police set up a perimeter and located an individual matching the suspect’s description provided by the victim.

That person was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and identified as Jose Rivera-Barbosa, of Lebanon, according to police.

Police say money and other items were located on Rivera-Barbosa and near where he was taken into custody. A BB gun that closely resembled a handgun was also recovered.

Rivera-Barbosa has been charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and retail theft, court documents show.

He was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail, police say.