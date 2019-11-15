Mild with sun for Friday, then another cold shot of air arrives for the weekend!

EVEN MILDER WITH SUN: A quiet and milder day is ahead for Friday before it’s a return to the chill for the week. Skies have cleared through the night, but some clouds are hanging in counties along the Mason-Dixon Line. It’s still a frigid start with temperatures dipping into the middle 20s to near 30 degrees to start the day. The rest of Friday brings plenty of sunshine. Some clouds could still linger near the state border, but more sun is expected north. with Afternoon highs are much milder, in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. This is still a bit on the cool side for this time of year. The evening is quiet, but it’s chilly. A cold front slips in through the evening and the overnight period, and it brings some clouds. As another chilly air mass moves into Central PA, temperatures dip into the lower to middle 20s. There’s a breeze that makes wind chills feel like the teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings plenty of sunshine, but it’s quite cold again for this time of year. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s breezy, with wind chills feeling like the 20s to lower 30s. Sunday brings more clouds as we watch a system along the southeast coast drift out to sea along the Mid-Atlantic. It should stay far enough way for precipitation chances to stay away. It’s just some clouds that might slip in for now. Temperatures are a touch milder, but still on the chilly side for this time of year, with highs in upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s still breezy, so wind chills feel likes the 30s.

STILL COOL NEXT WEEK: Monday brings the chance for a few showers to start the week. It’s still chilly, with . Tuesday is milder with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Wednesday brings a chance for a few showers. It’s a bit cooler, with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Thursday is milder under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s—look much more seasonable for this time of year!

