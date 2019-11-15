Police investigating armed robbery in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an armed robbery.

On November 14 around 7:00 p.m., the suspect entered the Eastern Blue Sky Spa on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg and pointed a handgun at the victim while demanding money.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes, including a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask.

They were described as standing approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build.

Any information on this incident should be directed to Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152 or 106@susquehannatwp.com.