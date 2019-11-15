× Police searching for man that led police on multi-county high-speed chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a wanted man that led police on a multi-county high-speed chase.

John Edward Meyers, 65, is wanted for fleeing or attempting to elude police and recklessly endangering another person.

On October 23 around 3:10 a.m., Camp Hill Borough Police were dispatched to the area of 32nd and Market Street in Camp Hill Borough for a report of a suspicious person in the area.

Authorities were told that the a vehicle drove around a convenience store four times without its headlights on.

A store clerk told police that they believed the individual was going to rob the store.

Police located the vehicle at Cumberland Parkway and 21st Street, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the vehicle continued driving a short distance into East Pennsboro Township.

At that time, East Pennsboro Township took over the pursuit, during which the suspect vehicle was traveling at 90 mph on Route 11/15 through West Fairview. That area is a posted 35 mph zone.

The suspect vehicle continued into Perry County at speeds over 100 mph. Police called off the pursuit at that point.

Authorities say that the driver was clearly observed and identified as Meyers.

His last known address is in the 100 block of West Ore Street in Loganville.

If anyone knows Meyers whereabouts, you’re asked to contact East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.