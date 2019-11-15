× Riding mower is recalled due to faulty blade engagement

Briggs & Stratton is recalling hundreds of its Snapper rear engine 33″ riding mowers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hazard: A faulty blade engagement lever can keep the lawnmower blade engaged after the release of the foot activated disengagement pedal, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Description: This recall involves Snapper Rear Engine Riding Mowers with rear engines and a 33 inch mower deck. The riding mowers are red and black. Model number 2691526, Briggs & Stratton and 33” are printed on a white label the back of the mower. SNAPPER is printed on the front of the mower.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled riding mowers and contact Briggs & Stratton for a free inspection and repair.

Sold At: Authorized Snapper dealers nationwide from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $2,650.

Consumer Contact: Briggs & Stratton at 800-227-3798 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or www.briggsandstratton.com and click on “Recalls” under the Support tab for more information.

Source: CPSC