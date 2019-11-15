State Police to conduct DUI checkpoint in Lancaster County over Thanksgiving holiday

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police on Friday said they will increase their efforts to prevent DUI-related accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday with sobriety checkpoints on Lancaster County roadways.

In a press release, State Police said there will be “at least one” sobriety checkpoint along Lancaster County roadways between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.

It’s part of a statewide effort “to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and injuries caused by alcohol and drug-related crashes as well as the number of DUI incidents in the Commonwealth,” according to the announcement.

