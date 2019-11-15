× Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve at the Historic Glen Rock Mill Inn

GLEN ROCK, Pa–Owner, Brandon Hufnagel tells us a little bit about your cuisine and the holiday experience at the Glen Rock Mill Inn.

Glen Rock Mill Inn offer the freshest seasonal flavors here at the restaurant mixing classic and new cuisine styles in a casual, upscale and historic atmosphere. Of course, during the holiday season the restaurant shines! Each of Glen Rock Mill Inn’s dining rooms and banquet space is decorated to reflect the classic country charm of the holidays while still showing off our 183-year-old building.

For more information about the Glen Rock Mill Inn, checkout the site: http://www.glenrockmillinn.com