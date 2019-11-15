Thanksgiving/Autumn Dinner Menu at Glen Rock Mill Inn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, Pa-- This morning we're heading to Glen Rock to checkout the autumn dinner menu items at the Glen Rock Mill Inn.

The Mill was built in 1837 as a woolen mill and its owner at that time William Heathcote is considered the founder of the town of Glen Rock. The Mill currently operates as a casual-fine dining farm-to-table restaurant and a boutique hotel with 10 guest suites.

For more information about the Glen Rock Mill Inn, click the link: https://www.glenrockmillinn.com/