The chill is back for the weekend, however, it stays dry!

REINFORCING CHILL OVERNIGHT: Skies are mostly clear the rest of the evening. Temperatures fall through the 30s. A cold front drops in overnight followed by another burst of colder air. The breeze picks up and we are once again talking about wind chills. While morning lows are quite cold in the 20s, it will feel like the teens heading out early. Early clouds thin out brightening skies but sunshine does little warm us. Highs top out only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Easterly flow increases adding a bit of a bite to the air too. Breezy conditions keep it feeling much chillier. On-shore flow brings more clouds Sunday. It’s another shivering cold morning in the lower to middle 20s. And, with very little sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s.

SHOWER THREAT RETURNS: Monday is looking gloomy with gray skies. Occasional showers are likely too. It’s not as cold in the morning with lows in the 30s. Afternoon highs remain well below average in the lower 40s. It’s a drier day Tuesday with sunshine returning. The brighter skies allow temperatures to climb back to near 50 degrees. We are watching for a couple of showers Wednesday, although, it looks like most of the area stays dry. Temperatures fall back a bit into the upper 40s. Thursday brings a southwest flow, some sunshine, and a bump in temperatures. We return to more seasonable readings in the lower 50s. The next system is quickly approaching overnight and brings showers, which should lingering into the first half of Friday.

