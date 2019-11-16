Chilly temperature trend continues, plus rain chances return to start the new week!

CHILLY END TO WEEKEND: Temperatures tomorrow will likely feel just as cool as we were Saturday, if not a few degrees cooler. Clouds will be thickening up as a coastal system closes in. Mainly cloudy skies will keep us from warming all that much tomorrow. With winds coming out of the easterly direction, that too will keep us on the chillier side. Highs on Sunday will likely be running 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. The cooler than normal pattern continues into the start of the next week as well! Monday will likely be chilly with highs stuck in the mid 40s and with continued cloudy skies. The coastal system will make a close pass-by and could bring us some wet weather heading into next week!

SHOWER CHANCE MONDAY: With strong easterly flow and a rather impressive coastal system, there’s a good chance we will see some wet weather to start out the new week. Easterly flow will continue to pump moisture into the area ahead of the next system, helping to build in cloud cover. As an area of high pressure to the northeast blocks that system from going out to see, it will likely try to move a bit inland. This scenario will create a chance for showers mainly for our eastern counties through the second half of the day Monday and into Monday night. The overall threat of rain is not looking all that impressive and we will dry out heading into Tuesday. There’s another chance for a more promising system to bring everyone some rain later this week.

MORE RAIN LATE-WEEK: A much more robust wave of low pressure will likely swing through the Great Lakes Friday bringing a chance for widespread shower activity to end the week. Models are still in some disagreement on exactly when the first sprinkles will fall, but it looks to be somewhere in the late Thursday night – Friday time-frame. One model in particular actually has precipitation lingering into Friday night and as the cold front crosses through and temperatures drop, the potential for some rain/snow mixing will be possible. This far out, we can only speculate about that chance — but at this point in time it does look like the end of the week will be wet!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash