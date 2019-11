× Crews battle house fire in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Investigators are looking into what caused a home in East Hopewell Township to catch fire Saturday.

Crews from the Stewartstown Fire Department responded to the home on the 16,000 block of Round Hill Church Road for a report of a fire around noon. It took firefighters more than an hour to get it under control.

Thankfully no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.