× Hershey Bears hold 2nd annual Hockey Fights Cancer night

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – The Hershey Bears joining in the fight against cancer. The Bears hosting the club’s second annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

The team wore special jerseys that were auctioned off after the game for the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Central Pa. Those attending the game were also encouraged to write down who they were fighting for.

“So it touches everyone,” said Katheleen McGraw with the Hershey Bears. “Plus, I think it’s so important for us to remember those that we’ve lost.

The first 6,500 fans at tonights game got lavender Hershey Bear’s socks. Lavender is the universal color representing anyone fighting cancer.