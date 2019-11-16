× Owner of car on fire punched firefighters saying they were too slow to extinguish flames, authorities say

In Missouri, the victim of a car fire punched two firefighters because he thought they were taking too long to put out the fire.

The incident happened near the intersection of Shreve and Natural Bridge Friday evening.

Firefighters said they were trying to put the fire out when the car’s owner thought they were working too slowly, so he started punching two of them.

Both firefighters refused treatment and will be okay. The man was taken into custody.