Police seeking two suspects in gas station robbery and assault, Lower Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to identify two suspects involved in a gas station robbery and assault in Lower Allen Township.

Police say on November 15, around 12:24 a.m., they were dispatched to the Cedar Cliff Drive Gulf gas station for a theft.

Upon their arrival, police determined the gas station clerk had been assaulted and the gas station had been robbed.

According to police, around 11:17 a.m. a black female wearing all black entered the store a made a small purchase. Then she walked out to the blue sedan she had arrived in and spoke to a white male suspect

Police say the female suspect re-entered the store within a few minutes and made another small purchase. When the clerk opened the cash drawer, the male suspect, wearing a knit hat and bandanna over most of his face, ran into the store, jumped over the counter, tackled the clerk and began punching him.

As the male suspected assaulted the clerk, the female suspect grabbed cash out of the register. The male suspect also grabbed some cash before they both ran out of the store and left the parking lot towards I-83.

If anyone recognizes these two suspects or has any information regarding this crime please contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.