WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - People got up close and personal with some reptiles at the York Expo Center.

More than 30 vendors showcasing a variety of reptiles including snakes, lizards, and chameleons.

People got the chance to see them up close. And those looking for a more exotic pet were able to get quality advice from breeders and buy the necessary supplies for a thriving environment.

"They can come in and talk to people that have them, breed them," Kenton Larry, a reptiles show coordinator, said. "But it's not a lot of work. They don't bark, they don't tear up anything, and if you handle them and play with them, they're just as tamed as a puppy dog."

Organizers said going to a reptile show is cheaper than going to the pet store. If you're interested in attending one, we have information on the next show dates on our website fox43-dot-com.