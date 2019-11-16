Reptiles at the York Expo Center

Posted 11:35 PM, November 16, 2019, by

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - People got up close and personal with some reptiles at the York Expo Center.

More than 30 vendors showcasing a variety of reptiles including snakes, lizards, and chameleons.

People got the chance to see them up close. And those looking for a more exotic pet were able to get quality advice from breeders and buy the necessary supplies for a thriving environment.

"They can come in and talk to people that have them, breed them," Kenton Larry, a reptiles show coordinator, said. "But it's not a lot of work. They don't bark, they don't tear up anything, and if you handle them and play with them, they're just as tamed as a puppy dog."

Organizers said going to a reptile show is cheaper than going to the pet store. If you're interested in attending one, we have information on the next show dates on our website fox43-dot-com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.