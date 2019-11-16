Roundtop Ski Resort opens for skiing and snowboarding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's time to get those skiis and snowboards out of the basement this weekend!

Hundreds of people enjoyed some of the earliest skiing and snowboarding ever at Roundtop Mountain Resort. It got an early start to its 2019-2020 winter season, opening at 8 a.m. Saturday.

If you want to join in the fun, lift tickets cost $30. Thanks to Roundtop's merger with Vail Resorts, if you buy an Epic pass, you can get unlimited access to ski resorts all over the country.

"People aren't thinking about skiing yet, but there's been a lot of changes around here,

Chris Dudding, the Marketing Director of Roundtop Mountain Resort, said. "We're now part of Vail resorts and the Epic pass, which means there's a lot more people who have access to us, so we're thinking they're taking advantage of it. We'll keep making snow and we'll just see how the schedule goes but with this early opening it looks like a good year coming."

Four runs and two lifts will be in operation. They'll be open tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.