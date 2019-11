× Woman hit by car in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. – An Ephrata, Lancaster County woman was hit by a car while she was crossing the street Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of West Main Street and North Church Street around 1 p.m.

Ephrata police said the 39-year-old woman was crossing when she has hit by a turning vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her leg.