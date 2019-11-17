16-year-old male shot multiple times in Franklin County; police looking for a suspect

Posted 5:48 PM, November 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:46PM, November 17, 2019

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County – A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times and flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center Sunday evening, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the teen had been shot after an altercation with a large group of people.

The scene was cleared after several hours, but investigators are now looking for a suspect.

No word on the extent of the teen’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX43 for updates.

 

